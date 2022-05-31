Bank of America Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

