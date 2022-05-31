Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 1,005,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,809,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.