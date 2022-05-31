Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,809,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.