Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.44

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 23877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

