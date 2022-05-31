Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 809.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLHEF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Bâloise stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

