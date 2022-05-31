B. Riley Lowers Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Sell

B. Riley downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

RDBX opened at 7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.34. Redbox Entertainment has a 1-year low of 1.61 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.