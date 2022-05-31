B. Riley Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

