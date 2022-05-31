Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $172.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 396,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,432. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 197.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.