Aviva Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 487.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energía accounts for 3.7% of Aviva Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aviva Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAM. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of PAM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía Profile (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.