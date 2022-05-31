Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.75 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $20,130,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.