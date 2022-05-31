AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 3.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $2,059.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,981.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

