Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.
Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,293,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.85.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
