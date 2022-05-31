Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Aurizon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

