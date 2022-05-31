AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 858,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,184,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

