AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 247 696 746 36 2.33

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.76%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.69%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -14.02 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.29 billion $356.18 million 1.79

AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.76% -63.80% -12.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile rivals beat AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

