ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

