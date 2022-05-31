Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

AAWH stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

