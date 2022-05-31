Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.21% of Armstrong World Industries worth $122,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

