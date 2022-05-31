Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert T. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,918 shares of company stock valued at $814,354 and have sold 70,293 shares valued at $423,016. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,681. Arhaus has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

