Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.99 and last traded at $156.97. Approximately 11,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 769,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.24.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

