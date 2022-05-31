ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.65

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 1969264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

