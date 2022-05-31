APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $244,851.28 and $7,901.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

