Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,700. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.59.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

