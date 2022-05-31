Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,910,400.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $1,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,185,215 shares in the company, valued at $390,925,868.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,576 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $852,452.64.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

APPN traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. 600,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.