Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Incline Global Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,649 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 8.6% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 16,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

