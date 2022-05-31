Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of AON worth $440,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.