ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Given New GBX 231 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 231 ($2.92) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANPCY stock opened at 21.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.24. ANGLE has a 52 week low of 12.56 and a 52 week high of 21.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

