ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Given New GBX 231 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 231 ($2.92) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ANPCY stock opened at 21.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.24. ANGLE has a 52 week low of 12.56 and a 52 week high of 21.00.
About ANGLE (Get Rating)
