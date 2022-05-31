Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,976. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

