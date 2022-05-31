Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $121.33

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

RHI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,652. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

