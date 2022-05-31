Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT at $190.25

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several brokerages have commented on HPGLY. Cheuvreux cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($129.03) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($327.96) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($182.80) to €171.00 ($183.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

