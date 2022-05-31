Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $147.67

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

DAVA stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,127. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. Endava has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

