Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT at $9.83

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

