Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target at C$19.38

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 253,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

