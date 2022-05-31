Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce $24.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $23.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $102.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $182.25. 8,734,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

