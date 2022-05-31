Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post $51.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $51.82 million. Transcat posted sales of $47.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $220.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $222.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Transcat has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 154.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 22.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

