Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will announce $491.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 135,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

