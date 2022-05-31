Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.87. 2,414,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,617. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

