Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

