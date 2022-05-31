Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 444,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

