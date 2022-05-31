Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,561,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 34,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

