Analysts Anticipate Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($2.46). Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.
VIOT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
