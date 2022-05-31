Analysts Anticipate Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($2.46). Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

VIOT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

