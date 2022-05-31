Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post $18.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.59 billion and the lowest is $15.91 billion. Tesla posted sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $85.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.86 billion to $93.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.49 billion to $129.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $51.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $759.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $907.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.13. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,501 shares of company stock valued at $370,397,841. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 155.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 11,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.