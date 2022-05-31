Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.