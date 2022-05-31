Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 771.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $14.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

OXY opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.