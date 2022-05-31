Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) will announce $853.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.10 million. Gray Television posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 88,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,811. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $711,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 13.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 605,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

