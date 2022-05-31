Analysts Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Gartner posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

NYSE IT traded down $5.23 on Friday, reaching $261.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average is $294.07. Gartner has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

