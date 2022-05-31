Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 25,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,290. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 190,581 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

