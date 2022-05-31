ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,700 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,064,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,057.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
