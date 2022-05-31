ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,700 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,064,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,057.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

