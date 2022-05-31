Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $59.56 million and $2.18 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 62,592,547 coins and its circulating supply is 62,309,976 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

