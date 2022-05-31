Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 123,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,126. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

